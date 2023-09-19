  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Port Everglades to Netherlands

Cruises from Port Everglades to Netherlands

We found you 79 cruises

Celebrity Reflection

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Bonaire • Aruba •

Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

11 Nights
Canal & S. Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Colon • Bonaire • Aruba

+2 more

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

8 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Bonaire • Curacao •

Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Cobh • Amsterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Panama Canal & S. Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao

+2 more

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Norwegian Fjords Crossing: Scotland London & Brug...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge

+6 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Bermuda Brittany & The English Channel Expedition

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Brest • St. Peter Port • Le Havre • Dover

+1 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao

+2 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Kitts •

Guadeloupe • Martinique • Barbados • Grenada

+4 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Bonaire •

Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Curacao • Bonaire •

Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Netherlands

1,050 Reviews

Cruises from Aruba to Netherlands

1,993 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Netherlands

2,575 Reviews

Cruises from Bergen to Netherlands

756 Reviews

Cruises from Berlin to Netherlands

236 Reviews

Cruises from Boston to Netherlands

751 Reviews

Cruises from Budapest to Netherlands

521 Reviews

Cruises from Cartagena to Netherlands

875 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Netherlands

151 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Netherlands

219 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Netherlands

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from La Romana to Netherlands

222 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Netherlands

1,089 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to Netherlands

2,800 Reviews

Cruises from Port Canaveral to Netherlands

2,487 Reviews

Cruises from Prague to Netherlands

80 Reviews

Cruises from San Juan to Netherlands

4,357 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Netherlands

41 Reviews

Cruises from Stockholm to Netherlands

911 Reviews

Cruises from London to Netherlands

Cruises from Port Everglades to Netherlands

2,268 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map