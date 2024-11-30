Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Morocco Cruise Deals

Morocco Cruise Deals

We found you 119 cruises

90 Nights

Grand Africa Voyage

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Tangier • Mindelo • Cape Verde • Abidjan • Takoradi +28 more

160 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Casablanca • Tenerife • Madeira • Malaga • Marseille • Genoa

514 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,053 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

326 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

2,788 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

West Indies To Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Seville • Casablanca • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira +3 more

1,582 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Repositions - Other

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Porto Grande +3 more

108 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Canary Islands / Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca • Seville • Motril • Ibiza +3 more

3,053 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Tangier • Lisbon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo • Paris +1 more

831 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

42 Nights

Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Casablanca • Florence • Rome • Naples • Catania +9 more

600 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Canary Island

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Puerto del Rosario • Lanzarote • Agadir +6 more

2,614 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Tangier • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Fort Lauderdale

1,234 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

Canary Crossing: Paris London Morocco & Portugal

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam +8 more

287 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Barcelona

2,331 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Morocco Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Morocco. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Morocco cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Morocco cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Morocco cruises often sail to St. Barts, Miami, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Casablanca and Iles des Saintes during their cruise itinerary. Morocco cruises could leave from Genoa, Rome, St. Maarten, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Morocco cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.