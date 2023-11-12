  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Morocco Senior Cruises

Morocco Senior Cruises

We found you 295 cruises

Celebrity Infinity

10 Nights
Canaries, Morocco, Spain Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Fuerteventura • Tenerife •

Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights
Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Porto • Lisbon • Tangier •

Seville • Barcelona

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

10 Nights
Best Of Mediterranean

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Valencia • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Vigo

+2 more

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

12 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

21 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Walvis Bay • Luanda •

Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar

+6 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Spain & Portugal Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier •

Seville • Barcelona

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Canaries, Morocco, Spain Holiday

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Lanzarote • Tenerife •

La Palma • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville

+2 more

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Cartagena • Malaga •

Casablanca • Gibraltar • Seville • Lisbon

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca •

Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canaries, Morocco & Spain

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Lanzarote • Fuerteventura •

Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville

+2 more

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Spain & Portugal Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Seville • Lisbon • Porto •

Tangier • Barcelona

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Seville • Lisbon • Porto •

Tangier • Barcelona

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Chania • Limassol • Rhodes

+9 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Western Mediterranean Medley

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Gibraltar •

Tangier • Almeria • Sardinia • Rome • Florence

+3 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Saint-Tropez • Barcelona •

Seville • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Morocco River Cruises

Morocco Luxury Cruises

Morocco Family Friendly Cruises

Morocco Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Morocco Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Morocco Singles Cruises

Morocco Cruises for the Disabled

Morocco Senior Citizen Cruises

Morocco Fitness & Health Cruises

Morocco Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map