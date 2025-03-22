Last Minute Cruise Deals to Morocco

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

351
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticSouthern Atlantic Crossing

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Recife+7 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
Costa Fortuna
10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Valencia+1 more

172
Apr 7, 2025
Costa Cruises
Costa Fortuna
10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille+1 more

172
Apr 9, 2025
Costa Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSan Juan To Spanish Island Nights

Port: San Juan • Tenerife • Casablanca • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

454
Apr 12, 2025
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanLas Palmas, Gran Canaria To Lisbon

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Tangier • Portimao • Lisbon

30
Mar 22, 2025
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCanary Islands & Moroccan Coastline

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Barca d'Alva • Tangier • Malaga

70
Apr 15, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Malaga • Tangier+7 more

1,120
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • La Palma • Sandane • Las Palmas • Agadir • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Malaga+3 more

2,638
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon Roundtrip

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Tangier • Lisbon

35
Apr 20, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

39 Nights

39 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay+6 more

46
Feb 28, 2025
Costa Cruises

61 Nights

61 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota+39 more

428
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Las Palmas+7 more

96
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises

