Cruises from Port Everglades to Morocco

Cruises from Port Everglades to Morocco

We found you 15 cruises

Sky Princess

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Madeira • Casablanca • Seville • Lisbon

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

42 Nights
Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Horta •

Ponta Delgada • Tangier • Gibraltar • Florence

+13 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

133 Nights
133-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Santo Domingo •

Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal

+78 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

30 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Madeira • Casablanca • Seville • Lisbon

+9 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Nights
Cultural Crossing With Madeira And Morocco

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Madeira • Tangier • Barcelona

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights
Western Crossing: Madeira Morocco & Cote D'azur

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Madeira • Tangier • Barcelona • Malaga

+9 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal

+48 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
U. S. Atlantic Coast Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Charlotte Amalie •

St. Maarten • Barbados • Casablanca

+3 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Madeira •

Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton • Vigo

+6 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Madeira •

Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

111 Nights
111 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco

+47 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Fort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Maarten • Antigua • Guadalupe • Casablanca

+2 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Canary Crossing: Paris London Morocco & Portugal

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

+9 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights
Canary Crossing: Paris London Morocco & Portugal

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

+8 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
U. S. Atlantic Coast Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Charlotte Amalie • St. Maarten • San Antonio

+5 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

