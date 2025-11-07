Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Middle East Cruise Deals

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Sir Bani Yas Island • Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi

161 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Spice Route Cruise

Port: Dubai • Mumbai • Kochi • Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Dubai

39 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Doha

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

A Journey To The Whispering Sands Of Oman

Port: Dubai • Sur • Muscat • Khor Al fakkan • Khasab • Dubai

51 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Explora Journeys
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
6 Nights

A Journey Through Time To The Pearls Of Arabia

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Dammam • Dubai

51 reviews
Dec 15, 2025
Explora Journeys
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

53 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

A Journey Of Mediative Moments In The Arabian Gulf

Port: Dubai • Khor Al fakkan • Sur • Muscat • Khasab • Dubai

51 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
7 Nights

A Journey To Omani Oases And Fabulous Fjords

Port: Dubai • Muscat • Sur • Khor Al fakkan • Khasab • Dubai

51 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Explora Journeys
Cheap Middle East Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Middle East. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Middle East cruises. Save up to 54% on last minute Middle East cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Middle East cruises often sail to Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island during their cruise itinerary. Middle East cruises could leave from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha. Most commonly, Middle East cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

