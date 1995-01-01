Embark on a whirlwind cruise through the captivating Middle East, where each port tells a tale of its own. In Abu Dhabi, the UAE's glitzy capital, dive into luxury with five-star resorts and world-class attractions like golf courses, amusement areas, and the Formula One track, all amidst seafaring skyscrapers. Wander through Aqaba, Jordan, where history beckons at the ancient city of Petra and the dramatic desert of Wadi Rum. In Egypt’s Aswan, soak in serene Nile views and explore age-old temples without the Cairo crowds. Over in Dubai, experience the city's lavish lifestyle with shopping, skiing, and sky-high towers. Venture to Bahrain for a touch of historical charm at the UNESCO-listed Bahrain Fort and dazzling souks. Qatar's Doha offers a blend of tradition and modernity with its Museum of Islamic Art and Souq Waqif. Oman’s Muscat charms with its scenic corniche and preserved old quarter, while Salalah dazzles with its lush monsoon-kissed landscapes and precious frankincense. Dive into the aquamarine waters of Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt, teeming with vibrant marine life. Each destination is a kaleidoscope of experiences, a journey where modern luxury meets ancient intrigue in the storied lands of the Middle East.