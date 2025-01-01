April 2026 Cruises to the Middle East

17 cruises

MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

16 Nights

16 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

14 Nights

14 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

12 Nights

12 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

59
Apr 20, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

29 Nights

29 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+6 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
21 Nights

21 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+2 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+5 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+4 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+3 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

59
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

59
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

59
Apr 22, 2026
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel • Copenhagen

59
Apr 22, 2026
MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

59
Apr 28, 2026
MSC Cruises

