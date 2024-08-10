Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Mexico Cruise Deals

Mexico Cruise Deals

We found you 270 cruises

2 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

586 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Food Republic on Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Joy
The Dark Ride in the Galaxy Pavilion (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Ensenada • Los Angeles

519 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,067 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,841 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

889 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,802 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,091 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,438 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Mexico - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mexico - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mexico - All cruises. Save up to 78% on last minute Mexico - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mexico - All cruises often sail to Barbados, Ocho Rios, Roatan, Great Stirrup Cay and Bimini during their cruise itinerary. Mexico - All cruises could leave from Miami, New Orleans, San Diego, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Mexico - All cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.