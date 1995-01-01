A cruise to Mexico guarantees a sensory feast! Glide along the Mexican Riviera, a sun-soaked paradise known for its endless sandy beaches, vibrant culinary delights, and thrilling water sports. Start by plunging into the turquoise waters of Cabo San Lucas for unbeatable snorkeling or let the rich cultural allure of Mazatlan captivate you with its historic center and bustling markets. Enrich your journey by exploring ancient Mayan ruins hidden amidst the lush jungles of Cozumel or delight in the laid-back charm of Puerto Vallarta, the once-quiet fishing village now bursting with life. Savor the grandeur of Acapulco with its iconic La Quebrada cliff divers and blend vibrant local flavors with the tranquil pace of Huatulco’s untouched ecological preserves. Costa Maya whispers tales of ancient civilizations and offers the relaxing vibe of its manmade village while the endless adventure of Cozumel beckons you into its underwater realm. From November to January, you’ll find Mexico at its most vibrant, with warm temperatures and fewer crowds. Major cruise lines whisk you to these jewels, ensuring convenience and luxury on your Mexican escapade. A cruise along these azure shores is an unforgettable adventure where each port invites you to relax, explore, and embrace the spice of Mexican life.