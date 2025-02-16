Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Costa Maya • Miami

2,046 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Disney Magic Cruises to Mexico

Disney Magic Cruises to Mexico

497 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

1,970 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Mexico

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Mexico

397 Reviews
Disney Wonder Cruises to Mexico

Disney Wonder Cruises to Mexico

581 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

1,574 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

3,779 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Mexico

2,333 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Mexico

1,973 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

3,155 Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Mexico

2,120 Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Reflection Cruises to Mexico

2,018 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to Mexico

Majestic Princess Cruises to Mexico

742 Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruises to Mexico

MSC Grandiosa Cruises to Mexico

90 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Mexico

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Mexico

291 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Beyond Cruises to Mexico

199 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Mexico

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Mexico

63 Reviews
Carnival Panorama Cruises to Mexico

Carnival Panorama Cruises to Mexico

200 Reviews
Carnival Radiance Cruises to Mexico

Carnival Radiance Cruises to Mexico

81 Reviews
Carnival Firenze Cruises to Mexico

Carnival Firenze Cruises to Mexico

18 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.