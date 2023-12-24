  • Newsletter
Mexico Cruises

Santa Maria beach by Cabo San Lucas on a sunny day

About Mexico Cruises

For sandy beaches, a vibrant food scene and an array of thrilling water sports, a cruise to Mexico is just what you need. Mexico's Pacific coast (often called the Mexican Riviera) is thousands of miles long and full of ports ideal for all types of tourists. Many Panama Canal, Caribbean and Central America itineraries also make stops in other Mexican ports, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Whether you want to cross snorkeling in Cabo San Lucas off your bucket list or visit historic Old Mazatlan and explore its cathedral, marketplace and central square, there's something for everyone on a Mexican cruise.

Major cruise lines offering Mexican Riviera itineraries for all or part of the year include Carnival, Disney, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Princess. Others, such as Azamara, Celebrity, Crystal, Cunard, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Silversea, make Mexican Riviera stops as part of longer Panama Canal or Central America itineraries. Prices per person depend on several factors, including which line you book, the month you travel and the duration of the trip.

The best time to cruise to Mexico — including the Mexican Riviera — is from November through January, when it's less crowded and skies aren't as rainy and temperatures are still warm.

  • More about Mexico

  • What is the best time to cruise to Mexico?

  • Which cruise lines go to Mexico?

We found you 531 cruises

Oceania Vista

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Roatan •

Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Miami

37 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

6 Nights
Cabo & San Diego Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

San Diego • Los Angeles

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Roatan •

Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Mexico

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada •

San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bahamas & Mexico Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau • Cozumel •

Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Miami

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,372 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt New Orleans & The Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • New Orleans • Yucatan • Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Bahamas, Mexico & Grand Cayman

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau • Cozumel •

Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Cozumel • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bahamas & Mexico Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel • Nassau •

Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Costa Maya • Cozumel •

Galveston

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Ensenada

+1 more

1,372 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

More about Mexico

What is the best time to cruise to Mexico?

The best time to cruise to Mexico — including the Mexican Riviera — is from November through January, when it's less crowded and skies aren't as rainy and temperatures are still warm.

Which cruise lines go to Mexico?

Cruise lines that go to Mexico include Carnival, Disney, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Princess. Others, such as Azamara, Celebrity, Crystal, Cunard, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Silversea, make Mexican Riviera stops as part of longer Panama Canal or Central America itineraries.

What are some things to do in Mexico?

Cruises on Mexico's west and east coast cities offer a variety of things to do. For those looking for a water thrill, check out the Playa Mia Grand Beach Park in Cozumel which is suitable for adults and kids. In Cabo San Lucas, you can zipline, go on ATV tours and ride camels at Wild Canyon Adventures.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Mexico?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Mexico.

What should I pack for a cruise to Mexico?

Since the temperatures in Mexico are typically pleasant year round -- except for the summer months where they can reach the 90s and higher -- you'll want to pack breathable, hot weather clothing. Be sure to also bring bathing suits and shoes that you don't mind getting wet if you plan on partaking in any water activities.

