For sandy beaches, a vibrant food scene and an array of thrilling water sports, a cruise to Mexico is just what you need. Mexico's Pacific coast (often called the Mexican Riviera) is thousands of miles long and full of ports ideal for all types of tourists. Many Panama Canal, Caribbean and Central America itineraries also make stops in other Mexican ports, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Whether you want to cross snorkeling in Cabo San Lucas off your bucket list or visit historic Old Mazatlan and explore its cathedral, marketplace and central square, there's something for everyone on a Mexican cruise.

Major cruise lines offering Mexican Riviera itineraries for all or part of the year include Carnival, Disney, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Princess. Others, such as Azamara, Celebrity, Crystal, Cunard, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Silversea, make Mexican Riviera stops as part of longer Panama Canal or Central America itineraries. Prices per person depend on several factors, including which line you book, the month you travel and the duration of the trip.

The best time to cruise to Mexico — including the Mexican Riviera — is from November through January, when it's less crowded and skies aren't as rainy and temperatures are still warm.