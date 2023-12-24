More about Mexico
What is the best time to cruise to Mexico?
The best time to cruise to Mexico — including the Mexican Riviera — is from November through January, when it's less crowded and skies aren't as rainy and temperatures are still warm.
Which cruise lines go to Mexico?
Cruise lines that go to Mexico include Carnival, Disney, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Princess. Others, such as Azamara, Celebrity, Crystal, Cunard, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Silversea, make Mexican Riviera stops as part of longer Panama Canal or Central America itineraries.
What are some things to do in Mexico?
Cruises on Mexico's west and east coast cities offer a variety of things to do. For those looking for a water thrill, check out the Playa Mia Grand Beach Park in Cozumel which is suitable for adults and kids. In Cabo San Lucas, you can zipline, go on ATV tours and ride camels at Wild Canyon Adventures.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Mexico?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Mexico.
What should I pack for a cruise to Mexico?
Since the temperatures in Mexico are typically pleasant year round -- except for the summer months where they can reach the 90s and higher -- you'll want to pack breathable, hot weather clothing. Be sure to also bring bathing suits and shoes that you don't mind getting wet if you plan on partaking in any water activities.