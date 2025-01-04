Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Mexican Riviera Cruise Deals

Mexican Riviera Cruise Deals

We found you 50 cruises

2 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

586 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Ensenada • Los Angeles

519 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

889 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,438 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ensenada, Cabo & Mazatlan

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

889 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

174 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

889 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Cheap Mexican Riviera Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mexican Riviera. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mexican Riviera cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Mexican Riviera cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mexican Riviera cruises often sail to Cabo San Lucas, San Diego, Catalina Island, Los Angeles and La Paz during their cruise itinerary. Mexican Riviera cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Mexican Riviera cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

