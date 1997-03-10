Embark on a voyage to the Mexican Riviera, where an enchanting blend of sun, sea, and history awaits! From the pulsating nightlife of Acapulco, graced by the iconic La Quebrada cliff divers to the splendid beaches of Cabo San Lucas, where adventure seekers revel in snorkeling, whale-watching, and sportfishing. Encounter the old-world charm of Mazatlan, a city reclaimed from pirates and adored by artists, offering a vibrant promenade and colonial plazas. Dive deeper into history in Puerto Vallarta, where cobblestone streets meet verdant jungles, and where snorkelers and whale watchers find paradise. Sip on rich traditions in Ensenada, home to Mexico’s oldest winery, while marveling at unique wonders like the natural blowhole. In Huatulco, serenity reigns across eco-preserved bays, with excursions to villages rich in indigenous craft and cuisine. For a taste of authentic simplicity, La Paz offers tranquil beaches and cultural flair, while Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo presents dual experiences of bustling resort life and seaside tranquility. Finally, for a dash of relaxation, Catalina Island's romantic landscapes and water activities beckon adventures bound to the Mexican Riviera! With every port, cruisers discover not just a destination, but a kaleidoscope of vibrant experiences that capture the spirit of Mexico’s Pacific coast.