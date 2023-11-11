  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Mexican Riviera Gourmet Food Cruises

Mexican Riviera Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

6 Nights
Cabo & San Diego Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

San Diego • Los Angeles

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

5 Nights
Mexico

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada •

San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

8 Nights
Mexican Riviera Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • San Diego

+1 more

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

10 Nights
Mexico Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Manzanillo • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz •

Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mexican Riviera & Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan

+2 more

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mexico Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Manzanillo •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera Holiday

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan •

Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mexico Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Manzanillo •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz •

Loreto • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Baja Peninsula

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz •

Loreto • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan •

Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan •

La Paz • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Manzanillo •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • La Paz • Loreto

+2 more

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Manzanillo •

Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Loreto • La Paz

+2 more

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Mexican Riviera Luxury Cruises

Mexican Riviera Family Friendly Cruises

Mexican Riviera Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Mexican Riviera Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Mexican Riviera Singles Cruises

Mexican Riviera Cruises for the Disabled

Mexican Riviera Senior Citizen Cruises

Mexican Riviera Fitness & Health Cruises

Mexican Riviera Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map