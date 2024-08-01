Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 25 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,443 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,997 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

1,443 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

200 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Baja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

581 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

200 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Cabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

587 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

977 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

81 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,074 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

18 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.