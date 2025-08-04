Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 16 cruises

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

17 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
6 Nights

Cabo Overnight And Ensenada

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

79 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

17 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

79 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

198 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

17 reviews
Aug 31, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

198 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Aug 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Cabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

<p>wild Peru Escape: Amazon And Machu Picchu</p>

Port: Lima • Cusco • Machu Picchu • Ollantaytambo • Iquitos • Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve +1 more

4 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Delfin Amazon Cruises
View All Prices

