April 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Powered by AI

We found you 35 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,810
Princess Cruises
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+1 more

580
Apr 7, 2026
Holland America Line
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraCatalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo Overnight And Ensenada

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

591
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,095
Apr 4, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

591
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

206
Apr 11, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

206
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

35
Apr 30, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Apr 24, 2026
Disney Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

84
Apr 18, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Apr 13, 2026
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

3 Nights  Mexican RivieraEnsenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

591
Apr 7, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

February 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2025 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2026 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.