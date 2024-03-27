Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 44 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Baja Peninsula

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera Holiday

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexican Riviera

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mexican Riviera & Classic California Coast

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Classic California Coast & Baja Peninsula

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mexican Riviera

968 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mexican Riviera & Baja Peninsula Holiday

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Baja Mexico Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Baja Mexico Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Cruises from Callao to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Callao to the Mexican Riviera

110 Reviews
Cruises from Colon to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Colon to the Mexican Riviera

518 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera

622 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera

358 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera

418 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from Vancouver to the Mexican Riviera

769 Reviews
Cruises from California to the Mexican Riviera

Cruises from California to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.