Holland America Line Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Holland America Line Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 40 cruises

13 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Pacific Coast

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas +2 more

974 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

890 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

974 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera Holiday

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

890 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Mexican Riviera Wine Country & Pacific Northwest

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego • San Francisco +3 more

890 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Loreto • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas +1 more

890 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Baja Peninsula & Classic California Coast

Port: San Diego • La Paz • Loreto • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco +2 more

569 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

890 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Loreto • La Paz • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo +1 more

569 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo +1 more

569 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • La Paz • Loreto • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

569 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

890 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Baja Peninsula Holiday

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

974 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Pacific Coast

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego • Catalina Island +1 more

569 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Baja Peninsula Holiday

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan +2 more

974 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Holland America Line
