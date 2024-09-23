Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 645 cruises

Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

7 Nights

A Journey From Tarragona To Iconic Italian Islands

Port: Tarragona • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Saint-Tropez • Corsica • Sardinia • Florence • Rome

Sep 23, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Ephesus & Greek Island Gems

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Aghios Nikolaos • Symi • Kusadasi • Cesme • Athens

145 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,316 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados • Grenada • San Juan • Miami

1,316 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Rome • Florence • Calvi • Cannes • Toulon • Barcelona +3 more

410 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,437 reviews
May 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Katakolon • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,437 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Katakolon • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,437 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Ravenna

1,839 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

2,063 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Santorini • Souda Bay • Nafplion • Athens

1 review
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Athens • Santorini • Mykonos • Katakolon • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,437 reviews
Sep 16, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kefalonia • Bari • Santorini • Athens

313 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Casablanca • Tenerife • Madeira • Malaga • Marseille • Genoa

514 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Athens

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 74% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Malta (Valletta), Palermo (Sicily), Kotor, Antalya and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Bari, Catania, Genoa, Palermo and Palma de Mallorca. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.