About Mediterranean Cruises

Embark on an unforgettable Mediterranean adventure and discover a region brimming with diversity. From the magnificent beaches and historic sites of Eastern Mediterranean ports to the vibrant and artistic cities of Western Mediterranean ports, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Immerse yourself in the stunning architecture of Spain and Italy, bask in the sun on Greece's beautiful shores, or marvel at the ancient treasures of Istanbul and Malta.

Mediterranean cruises offer the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation, allowing you to visit iconic destinations along the way. Some itineraries extend to the northern coast of Africa, while others stop at the enchanting Canary Islands. With a warm climate, picturesque waters, and countless attractions, the Mediterranean remains a top destination year-round.

Booking your dream vacation has never been easier, with numerous cruise companies offering unique Mediterranean voyages. Cruise Critic provides comprehensive price and itinerary comparisons, ensuring a seamless planning experience. Take in the rich culture, history, and breathtaking scenery of the Mediterranean on board state-of-the-art ships equipped with world-class amenities. Unleash your sense of adventure and book your Mediterranean cruise today to discover the best that this remarkable region has to offer.

More about the Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

The Mediterranean is part of Europe, and as such, summer is the most popular time to cruise, but sailings are offered through the shoulder seasons of spring and fall -- and even into December. The late autumn months can be surprisingly mild, and are a much calmer time to cruise to the Med. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Mediterranean.

Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

A wide variety of large, small and luxury lines cruise the romantic ports of the Mediterranean. These include Viking Ocean Cruises, Norwegian, MSC, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Crystal and Azamara.

What are some things to do in the Mediterranean?

Cruises to the Mediterranean are typically divided into Eastern and Western itineraries. The Western Med includes Italy, Monaco, France and Spain, with plenty of museums, culinary tours, wineries, cathedrals and architecture to ogle. The Eastern Mediterranean contains historic attractions including the ruins of Greece and Turkey, along with sacred sites in Israel or active pursuits hiking Montenegro or Croatia. For more: Best Western Mediterranean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Be sure to pack comfortable clothing -- and especially shoes -- for long days of sightseeing. However, Europeans tend to dress with a bit of panache; to fit in, pack a stylish scarf or hat, and maybe leave your lanyards and socks and sandals at home.

