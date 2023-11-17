  • Newsletter
Mediterranean River Cruises

Mediterranean River Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
The Best Of The Mediterranean

Ports:Ragusa (leaving) • Malta • Syracuse • Ragusa

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
Croatia And Montenegro

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Mljet Island • Korcula •

Sibenik • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
La Dolce Vita Along The Italian Coastline

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Aeolian Islands • Taormina •

Vibo Marina • Salerno • Naples

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

8 Nights
The Wonders Of The Mediterranean To The Treasures...

Ports:Larnaca (leaving) • Alexandria • Cairo •

Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Sharm El-Sheikh

+1 more

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Nights
From Athens To Dubrovnik The Corinth Canal, The Me...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Corinth • Itea • Igoumenitsa •

Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Cyprus, The Island Of Aphrodite, To Athens, The Ci...

Ports:Larnaca (leaving) • Limassol • Rhodes • Kos •

Santorini • Paros • Mykonos • Athens

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Following The Footsteps Of The Olympian Gods From...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Delos • Santorini • Kos •

Rhodes • Limassol • Larnaca

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
The Treasures Of The Adriatic: Croatia, Greece, Al...

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Corfu • Vlore • Durres •

Bar Harbor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
From Dubrovnik To Athens

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Durres • Igoumenitsa •

Corinth • Athens

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
<p>mediterranean Gems: Southern Italy And Sicily A...

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Otranto • Syracuse •

Taormina • Stromboli • Paestum • Salerno

+2 more

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
<p>isles Of Antiquity: Malta, Sardinia, And The Ba...

Ports:Valencia (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca • Mahon •

Corsica • Carloforte • Sardinia • Selinunte

+3 more

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
<p>sailing The Greek Isles Aboard The Sea Cloud Fl...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Tinos • Amorgos • Santorini •

Delos • Sifnos • Athens

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
<p>under Sail: Greece And The Dalmatian Coast Aboa...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Katakolon • Ithaca • Sarande •

Kruje • Bucht von Kotor • Dubrovnik • Korcula

+2 more

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
<p>sailing The Ancient Shores Of Sicily And Malta...

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Gozo • Selinunte • Agrigento •

Siracusa • Taormina, Sicly • Stromboli • Naples

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
<p>corsica And Sardinia Aboard Sea Cloud</p>

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Sardinia • Oristano •

Carloforte • Corsica • Calvi • Bastia • Naples

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

