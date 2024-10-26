Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Splendida Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 11 cruises

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

