Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Costa Toscana Cruises to the Mediterranean

Find Costa Toscana Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 40 cruises

Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona +1 more

34 reviews
Mar 18, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean +2 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome

34 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Bay of Formentera • Palermo

34 reviews
Sep 2, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Bay of the Calanques National Park • Marseille • Barcelona • Ibiza +2 more

34 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Bay of Formentera • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

34 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

1,573 Reviews
Island Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

Island Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

1,236 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to the Mediterranean

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to the Mediterranean

1,103 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to the Mediterranean

Costa Fortuna Cruises to the Mediterranean

169 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises to the Mediterranean

Norwegian Epic Cruises to the Mediterranean

4,438 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

3,151 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to the Mediterranean

Disney Fantasy Cruises to the Mediterranean

459 Reviews
Le Ponant Cruises to the Mediterranean

Le Ponant Cruises to the Mediterranean

9 Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Mediterranean

Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Mediterranean

3,924 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Cruises to the Mediterranean

CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Cruises to the Mediterranean

7 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to the Mediterranean

Seabourn Encore Cruises to the Mediterranean

145 Reviews
Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

181 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to the Mediterranean

Le Laperouse Cruises to the Mediterranean

22 Reviews
La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to the Mediterranean

La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to the Mediterranean

Seabourn Venture Cruises to the Mediterranean

Seabourn Venture Cruises to the Mediterranean

11 Reviews
Explora I Cruises to the Mediterranean

Explora I Cruises to the Mediterranean

51 Reviews
Crown Iris Cruises to the Mediterranean

Crown Iris Cruises to the Mediterranean

1 Review
Luminara (Ritz Carlton) Cruises to the Mediterranean

Luminara (Ritz Carlton) Cruises to the Mediterranean

World Voyager Cruises to the Mediterranean

World Voyager Cruises to the Mediterranean

4 Reviews
Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Mediterranean

Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Mediterranean

24 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.