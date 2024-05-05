  • Newsletter
May 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 258 cruises

Celebrity Ascent

12 Nights
Best Of Greece & Italy Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Villefranche • La Spezia •

Rome • Naples • Mykonos • Rhodes • Kusadasi

+2 more

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos •

Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

11 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Portofino • Naples •

Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Split

+1 more

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sun Princess

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Gibraltar • Marseille •

Genoa • Florence • Rome • Naples • Santorini

+3 more

Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

4 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Cannes • Florence • Rome

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Italy, Greece & Croatia

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Naples • Taormina • Corfu •

Kotor • Zadar • Ravenna

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Marseille • La Spezia • Rome • Naples

+1 more

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Cannes •

Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Corfu

+2 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu •

Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes

+2 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Best Of Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Greece, Turkey & Malta

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malta • Athens • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Mykonos • Katakolon • Rome

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Dardanelles Strait •

Santorini • Athens • Katakolon • Rome

+5 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina

+5 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greece & Turkey

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Volos • Istanbul • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Italian Sojourn

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone •

Sicily • Naples • Rome

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

