July 2025 Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 165 cruises

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu •

Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,365 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu •

Katakolon • Athens

215 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Medley: Morocco

Ports:Lisbon • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Malaga •

Alicante • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,082 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu •

Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

4,365 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Marseille •

La Spezia • Rome • Naples • Barcelona

3,120 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Rome • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Naples •

Rome

103 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Ports:Barcelona • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul •

Santorini • Katakolon • Rome

2,296 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
9 Nt Spain, Portugal & Morocco Cruise

Ports:Barcelona • Cartagena • Porto • Lisbon •

Tangier • Malaga • Barcelona

2,296 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Italy Athens & Adriatic: Venice Croatia & Santor...

Ports:Barcelona • Cannes • Portofino • Florence •

Rome • Stromboli • Malta • Tunis • Gythion

+8 more

1,082 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Empires Of The Mediterranean

Ports:Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor •

Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,040 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Italy & Croatia Cruise

Ports:Rome • Naples • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik •

Split • Ravenna

1,483 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa •

Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon

632 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Rome • Naples • Taormina • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Athens

1,483 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Italian Riviera & France Cruise

Ports:Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino •

Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona

2,296 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greece, Cyprus & Turkey Cruise

Ports:Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Limassol • Bodrum •

Kusadasi • Athens

1,557 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

