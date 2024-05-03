  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Bordeaux • Bilbao •

La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Valencia

+1 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cities

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Seville • Sardinia •

Rome • Villefranche • Barcelona • Lisbon • Vigo

+1 more

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

14 Nights
Med Beaches & Cities

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Lisbon • Ibiza •

Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Valencia

+3 more

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Seville • Malaga •

Corsica • Marseille • Gibraltar • Lisbon

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Saint-Malo • Bordeaux •

Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Alicante

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Saint-Malo • Bordeaux •

Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Tangier

+3 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Valencia • Barcelona •

Toulon • Florence • Rome • Sardinia

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Seville • Malaga •

Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Taormina • Rhodes

+13 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Kristiansund • Oslo •

Aarhus • Copenhagen • Skagen • Southampton

+8 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Southampton To Rome Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • La Coruna • Malaga •

Barcelona • Marseille • Rome

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Southampton

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Porto •

Lisbon • Seville • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca

+5 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Spain, Portugal & Mediterranean

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Porto • Lisbon •

Valencia • Barcelona • Ibiza

+3 more

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Spain And Portugal

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Lisbon • Porto •

La Coruna • Southampton

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Malaga •

Palma de Mallorca • Florence • Rome • Naples

+12 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Classic Mediterranean

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Verdon • Bilbao •

La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Seville

+5 more

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to the Mediterranean

98 Reviews

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Mediterranean

1,050 Reviews

Cruises from Piraeus to the Mediterranean

1,481 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to the Mediterranean

2,575 Reviews

Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

190 Reviews

Cruises from Cannes to the Mediterranean

550 Reviews

Cruises from Catania to the Mediterranean

64 Reviews

Cruises from Dubai to the Mediterranean

260 Reviews

Cruises from Durban to the Mediterranean

97 Reviews

Cruises from Livorno to the Mediterranean

1,240 Reviews

Cruises from Haifa to the Mediterranean

180 Reviews

Cruises from Kusadasi to the Mediterranean

684 Reviews

Cruises from Las Palmas to the Mediterranean

248 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to the Mediterranean

904 Reviews

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Mediterranean

723 Reviews

Cruises from Nice to the Mediterranean

147 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to the Mediterranean

2,433 Reviews

Cruises from Venice to the Mediterranean

1,608 Reviews

Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Toulon to the Mediterranean

366 Reviews

Cruises from Safaga to the Mediterranean

57 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map