Silversea Cruises to the Mediterranean

Silversea Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 120 cruises

Silver Whisper

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Trapani •

Malta • Taormina • Chania • Athens

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fusina (leaving) • Trieste • Ravenna • Opatija •

Split • Dubrovnik • Bari • Corfu • Crete

+2 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Ray

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes •

Santorini • Souda Bay • Malta • Taormina

+3 more

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Istanbul •

Thessaloniki • Volos • Syros • Crete • Nafplion

+1 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Cartagena •

Motril • Seville • Lisbon • Portimao

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Thessaloniki •

Crete • Rhodes • Antalya • Souda Bay • Nafplion

+1 more

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Syracuse • Malta •

Kotor • Korcula • Zadar • Piran • Fusina

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fusina (leaving) • Opatija • Split • Hvar •

Dubrovnik • Zadar • Trieste • Fusina

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Souda Bay • Mykonos • Rhodes

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fusina (leaving) • Opatija • Hvar • Split •

Dubrovnik • Zadar • Trieste • Fusina

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Rhodes • Crete •

Malta • Taormina • Palermo • Naples

+2 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fusina (leaving) • Rab Island • Sibenik • Hvar •

Dubrovnik • Zadar • Piran • Fusina

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca •

Ibiza • Valencia • Tarragona • Barcelona

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Souda Bay • Santorini • Bodrum

+2 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Elba • Monaco • Genoa •

Florence • Marseille • Sete • Palamos

+1 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

