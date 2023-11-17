  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

CroisiEurope the Mediterranean Cruises

CroisiEurope the Mediterranean Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
The Best Of The Mediterranean

Ports:Ragusa (leaving) • Malta • Syracuse • Ragusa

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
Croatia And Montenegro

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Mljet Island • Korcula •

Sibenik • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
La Dolce Vita Along The Italian Coastline

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Aeolian Islands • Taormina •

Vibo Marina • Salerno • Naples

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
La Belle de l'Adriatique

8 Nights
The Wonders Of The Mediterranean To The Treasures...

Ports:Larnaca (leaving) • Alexandria • Cairo •

Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Sharm El-Sheikh

+1 more

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

8 Nights
From Athens To Dubrovnik The Corinth Canal, The Me...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Corinth • Itea • Igoumenitsa •

Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Cyprus, The Island Of Aphrodite, To Athens, The Ci...

Ports:Larnaca (leaving) • Limassol • Rhodes • Kos •

Santorini • Paros • Mykonos • Athens

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Following The Footsteps Of The Olympian Gods From...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Delos • Santorini • Kos •

Rhodes • Limassol • Larnaca

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
The Treasures Of The Adriatic: Croatia, Greece, Al...

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Corfu • Vlore • Durres •

Bar Harbor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
From Dubrovnik To Athens

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Durres • Igoumenitsa •

Corinth • Athens

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
An Exceptional Cruise: Cyprus And The Holy Land

Ports:Larnaca (leaving) • Nazareth • Limassol •

Larnaca

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Mediterranean

Crystal Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cunard Cruises to the Mediterranean

Disney Cruises to the Mediterranean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Mediterranean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Mediterranean

Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Mediterranean

Star Clippers Cruises to the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises to the Mediterranean

Costa Cruises to the Mediterranean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Cruises to the Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the Mediterranean

Ponant Cruises to the Mediterranean

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises to the Mediterranean

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to the Mediterranean

Explora Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map