Malaysia Cruise Deals

We found you 51 cruises

14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
19 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Bali • Perth • Adelaide • Melbourne • Hobart • Sydney

2,249 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
4 Nights

Penang & Phuket Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Maputo • Nosy Be • Mayotte • Dar es Salaam +11 more

804 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Spice Route Cruise

Port: Dubai • Mumbai • Kochi • Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
3 Nights

Penang Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Singapore

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

Penang & Phuket Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
12 Nights

Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
35 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +17 more

410 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
12 Nights

Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Kelang • Bali • Lombok • Bali

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
24 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Durban • Maputo • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis • Maldives +6 more

303 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises
59 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +24 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cheap Malaysia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Malaysia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Malaysia cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Malaysia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Malaysia cruises often sail to Melbourne, Cape Town, Adelaide, Durban and Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa) during their cruise itinerary. Malaysia cruises could leave from Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Cape Town, Mumbai, Tahiti and Tanah Ampo. Most commonly, Malaysia cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

