Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Malaysia

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Malaysia

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

124 Night
124-day Grand World Voyage

1,033 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Dawn
Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

140 Night
140 Night South America Cruise

66 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to Malaysia

Cruises from Piraeus to Malaysia

1,512 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland to Malaysia

Cruises from Auckland to Malaysia

445 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Malaysia

Cruises from Barcelona to Malaysia

2,614 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Malaysia

Cruises from Cape Town to Malaysia

85 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Malaysia

Cruises from Dubai to Malaysia

262 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Malaysia

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Malaysia

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to Malaysia

Cruises from Genoa to Malaysia

464 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Malaysia

Cruises from Hamburg to Malaysia

169 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Malaysia

Cruises from Southampton to Malaysia

1,094 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Malaysia

Cruises from Los Angeles to Malaysia

622 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Malaysia

Cruises from Miami to Malaysia

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Malaysia

Cruises from Mumbai to Malaysia

79 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to Malaysia

Cruises from Singapore to Malaysia

667 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti to Malaysia

Cruises from Tahiti to Malaysia

212 Reviews
Cruises from London to Malaysia

Cruises from London to Malaysia

Cruises from Yokohama to Malaysia

Cruises from Yokohama to Malaysia

Cruises from Florida to Malaysia

Cruises from Florida to Malaysia

Cruises from California to Malaysia

Cruises from California to Malaysia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.