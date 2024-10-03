Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

25 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria +16 more

445 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Hualien • Miyako Island • Okinawa • Kobe • Shimizu +1 more

2,127 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Jelu Island • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Hiroshima • Osaka • Nagoya • Shimizu • Tokyo

2,127 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Bellissima (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Bellissima

11 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Muroran • Sakata • Kanazawa • Pusan • Yatsushiro • Kochi • Osaka • Tokyo

123 reviews
Oct 2, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Nagoya • Tokushima • Osaka • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,127 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Okinawa • Osaka • Shimizu • Yokohama • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,127 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Sitka +2 more

646 reviews
May 24, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +2 more

445 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kobe +2 more

932 reviews
May 6, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Best Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Pusan • Kumamoto • Nagasaki • Yokohama

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

834 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Aormori • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Shimizu • Yokohama

646 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Best Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori • Yokohama

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Kochi • Tokushima • Tokyo

932 reviews
Aug 5, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +6 more

804 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Japan Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Japan. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Japan cruises. Save up to 91% on last minute Japan cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Japan cruises often sail to Honolulu, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Manila, Bali and Kodiak during their cruise itinerary. Japan cruises could leave from Hong Kong, Kobe, Tokyo, Taipei (Keelung) and Seoul (Incheon). Most commonly, Japan cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

