Cruises for the Disabled to Japan

Cruises for the Disabled to Japan

We found you 224 cruises

Regatta

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Aburatsu • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island

+8 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

18 Nights
Transpacific

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

+3 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Hualien • Ryukyu Island •

Okinawa • Japan • Kochi • Himeji • Osaka

+3 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

10 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Nagoya • Kobe •

Okinawa • Japan • Nagasaki • Jelu Island

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Hualien • Ryukyu Island •

Okinawa • Japan • Kochi • Kobe • Nagoya

+2 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
North Pacific Crossing & Circle Japan Collector

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Sitka • Kodiak • Kushiro •

Yokohama • Aormori • Otaru • Hakodate • Akita

+9 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon

+17 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Far East Discovery & China Explorer Collector

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang

+12 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Nagoya • Kobe •

Kochi • Okinawa • Miyako Jima • Hualien

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka •

Hiroshima • Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transpacific

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Sendai • Hakodate • Aormori •

Dutch Harbor • Kodiak • Homer • Seward

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
16n Ultimate Japan, Vietnam & Singapore

Ports:Beijing (leaving) • Nagasaki • Kagoshima •

Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Nha Trang • Phu My

+1 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Northeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kagoshima • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Da Nang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka •

Hiroshima • Pusan • Aormori • Hakodate

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Aormori • Sakata • Kanazawa •

Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Aburatsu

+4 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

