Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Orion Cruises to Japan

Find Viking Orion Cruises to Japan

We found you 12 cruises

14 Nights

Far Eastern Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei +2 more

613 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +50 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +20 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor +10 more

613 reviews
May 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska +9 more

613 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Seward +19 more

613 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • East China Sea • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Beppu +19 more

613 reviews
May 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +53 more

613 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

613 reviews
Apr 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei +10 more

613 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far Eastern Horizons

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • East China Sea • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Beppu +4 more

613 reviews
May 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Japan

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Japan

396 Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruises to Japan

Celebrity Millennium Cruises to Japan

1,748 Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruises to Japan

Norwegian Sun Cruises to Japan

2,179 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Japan

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Japan

235 Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruises to Japan

Diamond Princess Cruises to Japan

932 Reviews
Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Japan

Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Japan

2,127 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam Cruises to Japan

Holland America Westerdam Cruises to Japan

1,137 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to Japan

MSC Magnifica Cruises to Japan

416 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Japan

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Japan

160 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Japan

Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Japan

171 Reviews
Ponant Le Soleal Cruises to Japan

Ponant Le Soleal Cruises to Japan

83 Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Japan

Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Japan

273 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Japan

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Japan

303 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to Japan

Seabourn Encore Cruises to Japan

145 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Japan

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Japan

274 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Japan

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Japan

59 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to Japan

Silver Moon Cruises to Japan

36 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Japan

Silver Dawn Cruises to Japan

67 Reviews
Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Japan

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Japan

4 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Japan

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Japan

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.