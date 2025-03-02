Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Japan

26 Nights

26 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Hubbard Glacier • College Fjord • Anchorage • Tokyo • Shimizu+5 more

1,810
Sep 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Himeji • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki+2 more

2,131
Sep 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
19 Nights

19 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Whittier • Kodiak+5 more

825
Sep 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Cam Ranh+11 more

253
Mar 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar Eastern Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei+2 more

636
Viking Ocean Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Seward • Homer • Kodiak • Hakodate • Muroran • Miyako Island • Sendai • Tokyo

41
Sep 3, 2026
Silversea

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Taipei • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City+1 more

41
Oct 31, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Nagoya • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Shanghai • Okinawa • Taipei+2 more

825
Oct 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Okinawa • Amani • Nagasaki • Yeosu • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,204
Mar 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Pacific CoastalTranspacific

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Kushiro • Hakodate • Yokohama

2,194
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Yokohama • Sendai • Hakodate • Sapporo Otaru • Akita • Kanazawa • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima+3 more

2,131
Apr 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaHong Kong, Japan & Vietnam

Port: Yokohama • Kagoshima • Taipei • Hong Kong • Da Nang • Phu My • Singapore

1,762
Oct 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Hiroshima • Kochi • Kobe • Nagoya+2 more

2,131
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Miyako Island • Taipei • Hong Kong

2,095
Nov 30, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Okinawa • Osaka • Shimizu • Yokohama • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,131
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

