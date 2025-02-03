Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Japan

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Japan

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hue • Hong Kong • Kiel Canal • Kagoshima • Kobe

161 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

62 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart +26 more

161 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hue • Hong Kong • Kiel Canal • Miyako Island • Okinawa • Kobe

161 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Shikoku • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

161 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Sponsored

Anniversary Sale – Save Up To 20%

  • Celebrate AmaWaterways’ 22nd anniversary with incredible savings
  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kitakyushu +3 more

161 reviews
Mar 27, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Tokyo • Aormori • Akita • Niigata • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki +4 more

161 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

13 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • St. Croix • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Kanazawa +4 more

161 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Kanazawa +4 more

161 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Hiroshima • Shikoku +3 more

161 reviews
Apr 24, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Kanazawa • Niigata +4 more

161 reviews
Apr 10, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Otaru • Aormori • Niigata • Toyama • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato • Pusan +5 more

161 reviews
May 3, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Japan

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Japan

397 Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruises to Japan

Norwegian Sun Cruises to Japan

2,181 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Japan

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Japan

235 Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruises to Japan

Diamond Princess Cruises to Japan

933 Reviews
Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Japan

Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Japan

2,127 Reviews
Costa Serena Cruises to Japan

Costa Serena Cruises to Japan

128 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to Japan

MSC Magnifica Cruises to Japan

420 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Japan

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Japan

160 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Japan

Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Japan

171 Reviews
Ponant Le Soleal Cruises to Japan

Ponant Le Soleal Cruises to Japan

83 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises to Japan

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises to Japan

768 Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Japan

Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Japan

274 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Japan

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Japan

303 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to Japan

Seabourn Encore Cruises to Japan

145 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Japan

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Japan

274 Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Japan

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Japan

402 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to Japan

Silver Moon Cruises to Japan

36 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Japan

Silver Dawn Cruises to Japan

67 Reviews
Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Japan

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Japan

4 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Japan

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Japan

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 24th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.