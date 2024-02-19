  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Japan Cruises

Tokyo (Photo:Kanuman/Shutterstock)

About Japan Cruises

Cruises to Japan offer breathtaking mountains, hot springs and sacred temples (not to mention some of the most exciting cities in the world). If Japan's food scene interests you, spend your port days slurping noodles, sipping sake and eating sushi to your heart's content. Alternatively, Kyoto's endless temples and traditional culture may be just what you need.

The best time to cruise to Japan is during the fall, spring and summer months, when temperatures are mild (leaf peeping and cherry blossoms are a big fall and spring draw, respectively). Cruise lines that sail to and operate in Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises. If you're based on the U.S. West Coast, you can find transpacific cruises to Japan that depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Start planning your Japan cruise today by checking out the options below, featuring prices per night, inclusions, itineraries and more.

  • More about Japan

  • What is the best time to cruise to Japan?

  • Which cruise lines go to Japan?

We found you 361 cruises

Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

16 Night
16n Ultimate Japan, Vietnam & Singapore

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

18 Night
Transpacific

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

14 Night
Hong Kong, Japan & Vietnam

1,735 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

15 Night
Far East Cruise

1,772 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Presidents’ Day Sale

  • Up to 40% off Cruises
  • Drinks & Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $400 Onboard Credit
  • Limited-Time Offer

MSC Cruises

12 Night
Transpacific

2,352 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Asia - Japan

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Asia - Japan

2,352 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Asia - Japan

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

150 Night
150 Night World Cruise

392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Japan & China

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Far East Cruise

144 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Asia - Japan

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

25 Night
Transpacific Cruise

422 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

79 Night
World Cruise

422 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

920 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Japan

What is the best time to cruise to Japan?

The best months to cruise to Japan are during the spring (to see the cherry blossoms), summer and fall.

Which cruise lines go to Japan?

Cruise lines sailing to and within Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises.

What are some things to do in Japan?

Japan's cruise ports include Tokyo, Akita, Kushiro, Kobe, Osaka and Beppu, which offer a variety of activities and points of interest. These include the Kakunodate Samurai District, countless temples, hot springs (onsen) in Beppu and restaurants in the coastal city of Kushiro or bustling Osaka.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Japan?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to and within Japan.

What should I pack for a cruise to Japan?

Japan's seasons mirror those in North America, with hot summers and cool to cold winters. You'll want to pack something for wet weather, as well as seasonally appropriate items. Note that if you're planning to visit an onsen and have tattoos, you may be forbidden entry or only allowed to visit in private or at certain times.

Related Cruises

Norwegian Sun Japan Cruises

2,167 Reviews

Diamond Princess Japan Cruises

920 Reviews

Hapag-Lloyd Europa Japan Cruises

11 Reviews

Norwegian Jewel Japan Cruises

2,352 Reviews

Azamara Journey Japan Cruises

829 Reviews

Seabourn Odyssey Japan Cruises

212 Reviews

MSC Magnifica Japan Cruises

377 Reviews

Cunard Queen Elizabeth Japan Cruises

632 Reviews

Seabourn Sojourn Japan Cruises

156 Reviews

Costa Deliziosa Japan Cruises

169 Reviews

Seabourn Quest Japan Cruises

166 Reviews

Ponant Le Soleal Japan Cruises

78 Reviews

Silversea Silver Muse Japan Cruises

266 Reviews

Viking Orion Japan Cruises

604 Reviews

MSC Bellissima Japan Cruises

123 Reviews

Azamara Pursuit Japan Cruises

146 Reviews

Silver Moon Japan Cruises

33 Reviews

Le Jacques Cartier Japan Cruises

3 Reviews

Discovery Princess Japan Cruises

144 Reviews

Silver Nova Japan Cruises

14 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 19th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.