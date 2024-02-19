Cruises to Japan offer breathtaking mountains, hot springs and sacred temples (not to mention some of the most exciting cities in the world). If Japan's food scene interests you, spend your port days slurping noodles, sipping sake and eating sushi to your heart's content. Alternatively, Kyoto's endless temples and traditional culture may be just what you need.

The best time to cruise to Japan is during the fall, spring and summer months, when temperatures are mild (leaf peeping and cherry blossoms are a big fall and spring draw, respectively). Cruise lines that sail to and operate in Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises. If you're based on the U.S. West Coast, you can find transpacific cruises to Japan that depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Start planning your Japan cruise today by checking out the options below, featuring prices per night, inclusions, itineraries and more.