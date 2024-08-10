Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Jamaica Cruise Deals

We found you 93 cruises

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,067 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
9 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,968 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

2,413 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Nassau • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Western / Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

974 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Labadee • Fort Lauderdale

2,413 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Labadee • Fort Lauderdale

3,776 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Key West • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon +2 more

2,067 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • New Orleans

1,572 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Western Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Labadee +1 more

2,413 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Aruba • Curacao • Puerto Plata • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve +1 more

1,923 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Falmouth • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

130 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

326 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7n Cayman, Mexico, Jamaica, Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Miami

195 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Jamaica Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Jamaica. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Jamaica cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute Jamaica cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Jamaica cruises often sail to Belize City, Costa Maya, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove (Puerto Plata) during their cruise itinerary. Jamaica cruises could leave from Galveston, Florida, the East Coast, the Gulf Coast and Texas. Most commonly, Jamaica cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

