Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Holland America Koningsdam Cruises to Jamaica

Find Holland America Koningsdam Cruises to Jamaica

We found you 5 cruises

Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

10 Night
Western Caribbean: Greater Antilles Belize & Mexi...

887 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

21 Night
Eastern & Western Caribbean: Mexico

887 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

21 Night
Eastern & Western Caribbean: Leeward Islands & Mex...

887 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

18 Night
Western & Eastern Caribbean: Mexico & San Juan

887 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Western & Eastern Caribbean: Mexico & Leeward Isla...

887 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Carnival Legend Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Legend Cruises to Jamaica

1,469 Reviews
Holland America Zuiderdam Cruises to Jamaica

Holland America Zuiderdam Cruises to Jamaica

1,033 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel Cruises to Jamaica

Norwegian Jewel Cruises to Jamaica

2,369 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to Jamaica

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to Jamaica

3,775 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises to Jamaica

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises to Jamaica

1,709 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises to Jamaica

Norwegian Jade Cruises to Jamaica

2,066 Reviews
Carnival Dream Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Dream Cruises to Jamaica

1,968 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth Cruises to Jamaica

Cunard Queen Elizabeth Cruises to Jamaica

644 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to Jamaica

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to Jamaica

972 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to Jamaica

Oceania Insignia Cruises to Jamaica

233 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Jamaica

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Jamaica

300 Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruises to Jamaica

MSC Grandiosa Cruises to Jamaica

90 Reviews
Sky Princess Cruises to Jamaica

Sky Princess Cruises to Jamaica

322 Reviews
Carnival Horizon Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Horizon Cruises to Jamaica

491 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Jamaica

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Jamaica

60 Reviews
Carnival Sunrise Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Sunrise Cruises to Jamaica

207 Reviews
Explora I Cruises to Jamaica

Explora I Cruises to Jamaica

49 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to Jamaica

Oceania Vista Cruises to Jamaica

117 Reviews
Brilliant Lady Cruises to Jamaica

Brilliant Lady Cruises to Jamaica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.