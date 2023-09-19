Cruises from Tampa to Jamaica

We found you 18 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Tortola • Falmouth • Grand Cayman+1 more

2,638
Dec 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise Cabins
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise Dining
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Paradise

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Key West • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,012
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

2,638
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal+8 more

253
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,366
Dec 28, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

2,393
Feb 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Key West • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon+2 more

2,096
Jan 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Key West • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Aruba • Curacao • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman+1 more

2,393
Feb 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Bimini • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,979
Oct 31, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,478
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Cozumel • Tampa

1,478
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,478
Dec 27, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao+7 more

411
Dec 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

