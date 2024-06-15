If exploring the Caribbean is on your vacation radar, clear some time on your calendar for a cruise to Jamaica. The tropical island country has five major cruise ports: Montego Bay, Falmouth, Kingston, Ocho Rios and Port Antonio. Each offers an array of shore excursions, including Dunn's River Falls and Seven Mile Beach. You can also find sights such as the historic Falmouth Court House, Rose Hall Great House and St. Peter's Anglican Church.

Cruise Critic is the perfect place to plan your next Jamaica cruise. Below you can compare Jamaica cruise itineraries for the next few years. It’s especially a good idea to start planning your winter getaway in advance, as December to April offer the best weather conditions and can be popular..

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Carnival are just a few of the cruise lines that visit Jamaica leaving from U.S. cities including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans and Galveston. Though the cost of a Jamaica cruise can vary greatly depending on your itinerary, length of trip, cruise line and a number of other factors, there are numerous options to choose from for every budget.