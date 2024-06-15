More about Jamaica
What is the best time to cruise to Jamaica?
Jamaica's best cruise season is mid-December to April, during months that have the best weather and driest skies for beach lounging and shore excursions.
Which cruise lines go to Jamaica?
Cruise lines that go to Jamaica include Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises and Carnival.
What are some things to do in Jamaica?
Jamaica's major cruise ports offer a variety of excursions, like Falmouth's rafting and tubing, sightseeing from Montego Bay and climbing Dunn's River Falls near Ocho Rios.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Jamaica?
It's strongly recommended that you travel with a valid passport when cruising to Jamaica. While U.S. citizens embarking and disembarking from cruises that start and end in the same U.S. port may not necessarily need a passport, having one significantly improves your disembarkation experience by potentially avoiding delays upon your return to the U.S.
What should I pack for a cruise to Jamaica?
Whether you plan on relaxing in the pool on-board or going off on shore excursions, you'll definitely need to pack clothing you don't mind getting wet -- swimsuits, of course -- in addition to general warm-weather garments.