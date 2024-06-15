Jamaica Cruises

Montego Bay (Photo:Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)

About Jamaica Cruises

If exploring the Caribbean is on your vacation radar, clear some time on your calendar for a cruise to Jamaica. The tropical island country has five major cruise ports: Montego Bay, Falmouth, Kingston, Ocho Rios and Port Antonio. Each offers an array of shore excursions, including Dunn's River Falls and Seven Mile Beach. You can also find sights such as the historic Falmouth Court House, Rose Hall Great House and St. Peter's Anglican Church.

Cruise Critic is the perfect place to plan your next Jamaica cruise. Below you can compare Jamaica cruise itineraries for the next few years. It’s especially a good idea to start planning your winter getaway in advance, as December to April offer the best weather conditions and can be popular..

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Carnival are just a few of the cruise lines that visit Jamaica leaving from U.S. cities including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans and Galveston. Though the cost of a Jamaica cruise can vary greatly depending on your itinerary, length of trip, cruise line and a number of other factors, there are numerous options to choose from for every budget.

We found you 343 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Aerials F L034

7 Night
7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

2,322 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,709 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Freedom of the Seas
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

2,411 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

18 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

1,921 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
More about Jamaica

What is the best time to cruise to Jamaica?

Jamaica's best cruise season is mid-December to April, during months that have the best weather and driest skies for beach lounging and shore excursions.

Which cruise lines go to Jamaica?

Cruise lines that go to Jamaica include Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises and Carnival.

What are some things to do in Jamaica?

Jamaica's major cruise ports offer a variety of excursions, like Falmouth's rafting and tubing, sightseeing from Montego Bay and climbing Dunn's River Falls near Ocho Rios.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Jamaica?

It's strongly recommended that you travel with a valid passport when cruising to Jamaica. While U.S. citizens embarking and disembarking from cruises that start and end in the same U.S. port may not necessarily need a passport, having one significantly improves your disembarkation experience by potentially avoiding delays upon your return to the U.S.

What should I pack for a cruise to Jamaica?

Whether you plan on relaxing in the pool on-board or going off on shore excursions, you'll definitely need to pack clothing you don't mind getting wet -- swimsuits, of course -- in addition to general warm-weather garments.

