The Colosseum, Rome, Italy (Photo: Irina Mos/Shutterstock)

Italy may have more iconic works of art than any other country in the Mediterranean; it's home to Michelangelo's David and the Sistine Chapel, among masterpieces. But Italy is more than painting and sculpture. Two of the world's most beloved cities, Rome and Venice, are also major cruise ports, while other famous regions, such as the Amalfi Coast and the Cinque Terre on the coast and Florence and Tuscany inland, are easily reachable. Pack your stretchy pants; your meals in Italy may be your best ever.

15 Nights

Star Collector: Italian Trio

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Portofino • Monaco +3 more

261 reviews
Oct 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,317 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Ibiza • Valencia • Marseille

1,317 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Rijeka • Koper • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Santorini • Mykonos • Split • Venice

2,418 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

An Extended Journey To Classical Antiquity And Adr...

Port: Athens • Samos • Katakolon • Fiskardo • Bari • Zadar • Fusina • Rostov-on-Don • Ravenna +4 more

52 reviews
Aug 29, 2025
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

66 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Istanbul • Izmir • Mediterranean Sea • Bari • Dubrovnik • Kotor +2 more

810 reviews
Oct 15, 2024
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Palermo • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

66 reviews
MSC Cruises
9 Nights

Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes +1 more

3,075 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
6 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Kotor • Mykonos • Santorini • Ancona

233 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Naples • Crete • Santorini • Istanbul

467 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
23 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +5 more

418 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Split • Kotor • Rome • Valencia • Sardinia • Rome • Florence • Marseille

233 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
MSC Cruises
9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
More about Italy

What is the best time to cruise to Italy?

September and October are a beautiful time to cruise to Italy, as the weather is still mild, but most of the crowds have left for the summer. Most cruise lines don't visit Italy between January and March.

Which cruise lines go to Italy?

Many cruise lines include Civitavecchia (for Rome) on Western Mediterranean itineraries, along with ports like Livorno for Florence and Naples; these include MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Oceania and more. Azamara has some itineraries with multiple Italian ports. You can also take a river cruise to Italy along the Po River on Uniworld, CroisiEurope and European Waterways.

What are some things to do in Italy?

Italy is known for its art museums (look into skip-the-line tickets to avoid the crowds), world-famous culinary traditions and a host of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A drive along the Amalfi Coast is a memorable way to spend a day; Venice is a treasure trove of winding canals and well-worn shops

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Italy?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Italy?

Pack comfortable walking shoes for seeing the sights along with warm layers for cooler temperatures at night.

