Find Viking Star Cruises to Italy

We found you 37 cruises

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +9 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Mediterranean Sea • Sete • Barcelona

2,066 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

2,066 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Ionian Sea • Crete • Kusadasi • Athens

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Athens

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

2,066 reviews
Oct 2, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +3 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

2,066 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +9 more

2,066 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +2 more

2,066 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

