Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Mars Cruises to Italy

Find Viking Mars Cruises to Italy

We found you 28 cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Athens

150 reviews
May 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

150 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone +3 more

150 reviews
Apr 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

150 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

150 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

150 reviews
Apr 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Dubrovnik +2 more

150 reviews
May 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Taormina • Naples • Rome

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Atlantic & Mediterranean Horizons

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +7 more

150 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Atlantic & Mediterranean Horizons

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +7 more

150 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco +3 more

150 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +9 more

150 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

2,182 Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Italy

Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Italy

3,053 Reviews
Coral Princess Cruises to Italy

Coral Princess Cruises to Italy

1,032 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

1,103 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

169 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

1,033 Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

105 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

2,331 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

841 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

1,966 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

3,151 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

160 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

171 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

459 Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

115 Reviews
Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

327 Reviews
Le Bougainville Cruises to Italy

Le Bougainville Cruises to Italy

11 Reviews
World Navigator Cruises to Italy

World Navigator Cruises to Italy

34 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises to Italy

MSC Euribia Cruises to Italy

54 Reviews
Luminara (Ritz Carlton) Cruises to Italy

Luminara (Ritz Carlton) Cruises to Italy

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.