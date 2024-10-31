Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Musica Cruises to Italy

We found you 37 cruises

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Cannes • Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
4 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Tarragona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome

635 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Cannes • Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa • Cannes

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa • Villefranche • Barcelona

635 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
MSC Cruises
6 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Cannes • Tarragona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome

635 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Cannes • Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Villefranche • Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa

635 reviews
Oct 15, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa • Cannes • Barcelona

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Villefranche • Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome

635 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
MSC Cruises
5 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon

635 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Alicante

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
