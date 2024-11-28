Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Magnifica Cruises to Italy

Find MSC Magnifica Cruises to Italy

We found you 45 cruises

3 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
22 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +4 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador +45 more

413 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten +9 more

413 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Valencia • Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Valencia

413 reviews
May 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Puerto Limon +42 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

