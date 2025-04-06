Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Euribia Cruises to Italy

We found you 24 cruises

27 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona • Seville +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
19 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +1 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
22 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +3 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +3 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
29 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +6 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
17 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai • Doha

54 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
12 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Barcelona • Seville • La Coruna • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

54 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal +4 more

54 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
