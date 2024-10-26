Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Cruises to Italy

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Mediterranean Splendor

Port: Dubrovnik • Bari • Otranto • Syracuse • Malta

7 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

The Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Palermo • Salerno • Naples

7 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

The Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Naples • Salerno • Palermo • Trapani • Porto Empedocle • Malta

7 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

Naples, The Amalfi Coast, And Sicily

Port: Naples • Aeolian Islands • Taormina • Vibo Marina • Salerno • Naples

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

