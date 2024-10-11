Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to Italy

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to Italy

We found you 14 cruises

8 Nights

Greece, Italy & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Chania • Bodrum • Limassol • Naples • Rome

2,046 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Greece, Italy & Spain Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Taormina • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Greece, Croatia & Turkey Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Split • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

2,046 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Mykonos • Santorini • Athens • Kusadasi • Split +1 more

2,046 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Argostoli • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Greece, Cyprus & Turkey Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Limassol • Athens

2,046 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Katakolon • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

France & Italy Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Taormina • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Italy, France & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Rome • La Spezia • Villefranche • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Italy

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Italy

397 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Italy

2,186 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Italy

1,106 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

Costa Fortuna Cruises to Italy

169 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Italy

1,036 Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

Viking Neptune Cruises to Italy

114 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Italy

2,333 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to Italy

Azamara Quest Cruises to Italy

738 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

Azamara Journey Cruises to Italy

844 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Italy

1,973 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to Italy

3,155 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Italy

161 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Italy

171 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

Disney Fantasy Cruises to Italy

460 Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Italy

115 Reviews
Norwegian Escape Cruises to Italy

Norwegian Escape Cruises to Italy

3,078 Reviews
CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Italy

CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Italy

10 Reviews
Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

Sky Princess Cruises to Italy

330 Reviews
World Navigator Cruises to Italy

World Navigator Cruises to Italy

34 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Italy

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Italy

24 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.